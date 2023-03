article

A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Saturday afternoon in the West Loop.

Justin Smith, 40, allegedly attacked and robbed a 44-year-old woman around noon in the 600 block of West Lake Street, police said.

Smith was arrested minutes later a block to the west.

He was charged with robbery and battery causing bodily harm, police said.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.