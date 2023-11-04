Man charged with murder for North Lawndale fatal shooting

A North Lawndale man was charged with murder for a September fatal shooting.

Lamont Johnson, 39, is accused of shooting 45-year-old Dushan Williams on Sept. 29, 2023, Chicago police said.

Williams was killed and a woman was wounded when they were both shot standing on a sidewalk at about 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 16th Street in North Lawndale, police said.

(Chicago police)

Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder, authorities said. He will make his first court appearance on Saturday.