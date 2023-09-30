Man killed, woman injured in North Lawndale shooting

A shooting in North Lawndale Friday night left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Police say the victims were in the 3300 block of West 16 Street at about 11:40 p.m. when they were shot.

One of the victims, a 45-year-old man, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported. Detectives are investigating.