Man charged in NW Side shooting that left 40-year-old critically injured
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a Northwest Side shooting that left a 40-year-old man critically wounded, authorities said.
Arrest in NW Side Shooting
What we know:
Sean Ahern, 32, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Sean Ahern, 32.
He was arrested Feb. 27 in the 6400 block of N. Rockwell.
Authorities said Ahern shot and critically injured the 40-year-old man on Feb. 17 in the 4000 block of W. Cornelia.
He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.
What's next:
Ahern was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday, March 1.