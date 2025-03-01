Man charged in NW Side shooting that left 40-year-old critically injured

The Brief Sean Ahern, 32, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with a Feb. 17 shooting. Ahern allegedly shot and critically injured a 40-year-old man in the 4000 block of W. Cornelia. He was arrested on Feb. 27 in the 6400 block of N. Rockwell and was scheduled for a detention hearing on March 1.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a Northwest Side shooting that left a 40-year-old man critically wounded, authorities said.

Arrest in NW Side Shooting

What we know:

Sean Ahern, 32, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Feb. 27 in the 6400 block of N. Rockwell.

Authorities said Ahern shot and critically injured the 40-year-old man on Feb. 17 in the 4000 block of W. Cornelia.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

What's next:

Ahern was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday, March 1.