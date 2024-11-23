Man charged in Plainfield Township barricade situation that left woman injured, sheriff says

The Brief Devin Nier, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery after a barricade situation in Plainfield Township on Friday. A 42-year-old woman was injured during the incident and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities found a rifle and ammunition in Nier’s home after a search, and further charges are pending.



A man has been charged after a barricade situation unfolded in Plainfield Township and a woman was injured Friday morning.

Devin Nier, 42, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery and is being held in the Will County jail, the Will County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the 25100 block of Dinal Court, in Plainfield Township.

A 42-year-old woman was injured and initially, authorities believed she had been shot in the head. As deputies were responding, they found the victim had fled the home where the shooting occurred and hid in a nearby vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was found by Plainfield police, bleeding profusely from her head. She was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Officers later learned Nier was still inside the home with a "hostage."

Traffic in the area was temporarily stopped, and residents were ordered to shelter in place as authorities responded.

A Will County SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Nier to surrender. He complied a short time later and was taken into custody for further questioning, though he reportedly refused to speak with detectives.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Nier's home and found a rifle and ammunition.

Investigators said they later determined the victim was not shot in the head, but was struck several times in the head with a revolver-type pistol.

The "hostage" was never located, and the firearm used in the attack has not been found.

Further charges for Nier are still pending after his initial court appearance.

