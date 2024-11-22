Will County sheriff: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Plainfield Township residence

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a residence in Plainfield Township, leading to a large law enforcement and SWAT response, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The incident began around 9:41 a.m. when a woman fled from a home in the 25000 block of Dina Court and called 911 to report an altercation. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with detectives, authorities said.

Police from multiple agencies, including the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Police Department, Joliet Police Department, and SWAT teams, established a strong presence in the area. A perimeter was set up, and the man was taken into custody by sheriff's detectives.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the inside of the home and surrounding areas were cleared of any danger.

Residents within a quarter-mile radius were initially advised to shelter in place, but the advisory has since been lifted.

Several roads, including Drauden Road and Caton Farm Road, were temporarily closed but have since reopened.