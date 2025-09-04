Man charged with pushing park manager into Glen Ellyn pool during rowdy scene

The Brief A man has been charged with battery after allegedly pushing a Glen Ellyn Park District manager into a pool during a disturbance at Sunset Pool on July 5. Police said 200 to 300 people had gathered, with some sneaking in, using cannabis, drinking alcohol and setting off fireworks, prompting the pool to close early. Alyah R. Collins was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant and is awaiting court proceedings in DuPage County.



A man has been charged with battery after allegedly pushing a Park District manager into a pool during a chaotic scene at a Glen Ellyn pool earlier this summer.

What we know:

An arrest warrant was issued July 9 for Alyah R. Collins in connection with the incident, according to Glen Ellyn police. Collins was arrested Sept. 1 at the Glen Ellyn Police Department without incident.

Police said the charge stems from a confrontation on July 5, when officers were called to Sunset Pool around 5 p.m. for reports of a growing crowd of teenagers and young adults. Authorities estimated 200 to 300 people gathered at the pool, with some entering without paying, using cannabis, drinking alcohol in violation of park ordinances and igniting illegal fireworks.

Due to the unruly behavior, the park district closed the pool early and called in officers from several neighboring jurisdictions to help evacuate the property. One person was charged with illegal use of fireworks, and investigators later identified Collins as the person who allegedly pushed the manager into the pool.

The incident remains under investigation. Collins’ case is pending in DuPage County court.