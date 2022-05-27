Man charged with 2018 double shooting in Englewood

A man is facing charges in a 2018 shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 20-year-old, who is not being identified because he was a minor at the time, was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Kenjuan Scott and seriously wounding a woman who were riding in a car on Oct. 28, 2018 in the 5500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.

Scott was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said. The woman, 24, was treated at the same hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg.

The 20-year-old was arrested Thursday in East Vienna, Illinois. He was charged with first degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.