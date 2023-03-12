Man charged with attacking Chicago police officer, grabbing his gun and firing it

article

Chicago police said a man is behind bars after attacking a police officer, grabbing his gun, and firing it.

Thomas Tucker, 29, of Quincy, was arrested on Friday night on North Cleveland in Lincoln Park.

Police said he grabbed the officer's gun during a struggle and fired it. No one was hit.

The officer "regained control of his weapon" and Tucker ran off, police said.

He was captured and arrested a short time later. He is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault involving a firearm, and resisting and obstructing arrest.

He is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

The officer suffered minor injuries.