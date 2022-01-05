Man charged with attempted 1st degree murder after shooting at 18-year-old woman: Police

article

A North Austin man is facing charges of attempted first degree murder after gunshots injured an 18-year-old woman in Lawndale, police said.

Police identified Avery Richardson, 40, as the offender who, on Dec. 21, 2021, shot and injured the woman in the 4100 block of West Grenshaw.

He was arrested in the 5000 block of W. Division on Tuesday, police said.

Richardson was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He is due in central bond court on Wednesday.