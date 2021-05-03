Man facing attempted murder charges after running over group having Logan Square picnic

article

A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder after he intentionally jumped a curb and struck a woman with his car Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

Timothy Nielsen, 57, was arrested at the scene in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard.

Police said Nielsen deliberately drove his car over the curb at a group of people having a picnic.

A 42-year-old woman was struck by his car and dragged, sustaining "serious injuries." She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center by ambulance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A second person was also injured, but was listed in good condition, and a third person declined treatment at the scene, officials said. It was not immediately known if the driver was among those injured.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the crash was motivated by anti-Asian hate

Vincent Geraghty said he witnessed the incident as he was walking across the street.

"There was no doubt in my mind this person wasn’t trying to back up to get into an open parking spot or anything like that. He literally jumped the curb, aimed at the people and gunned his truck," Geraghty said. "I didn’t hear what the driver was saying, but whatever confrontation started this, after doing this horrific [thing], the guy was still seemed to be angry and adamant about confronting the people, which was just shocking."

Nielsen is due in bond court Monday.

"The Asian American Caucus calls on the Chicago Police Department to investigate yesterday's nearly fatal attack, which followed anti-Asian racial slurs, as a hate crime," said MWRD Commissioner Josina Morita, Chair of the Asian American Caucus, in a statement. "Given the significant increase in the numbers and level of violence of anti-Asian attacks in the Chicago area, and across the county, we need leadership from Mayor Lightfoot and immediate action from the Chicago Police Department to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate and protect Asian Americans, and all communities."