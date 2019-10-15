Man charged with attempted murder in Cicero bowling ball attack

article

A man is accused of leaving another man in a coma after allegedly attacking him with a 14-pound bowling ball last month at a bowling alley in west suburban Cicero.

Demetrius Easton, 30, was arrested Sunday and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to a statement from Cicero police.

Just after midnight Sept. 5, officers responded to reports of a fight at Town Hall Bowl, located at 5025 W. 35th St., Cicero police said. There they found a man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, with injuries.

Easton had allegedly struck him with a bowling ball during the fight, police said.

The man suffered a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in serious condition and in a medically induced coma.

Detectives reviewed social media and surveillance video of the incident, and also received numerous tips that allegedly identified Easton as the suspect, police said. A warrant for his arrest was issued as a result.

He was taken into custody by the Calumet Park Police Department after they came into contact with him and checked his name, police said.

Advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in Bond Court on Tuesday.