Man charged with attempted murder in road rage attack in suburban Cook County

article

A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot and wounded a teenager during a road rage incident.

The Cook County Sheriff said Juan M. Contreras, 37, got into a fight with two teenagers at a gas station in unincorporated Maine Township on May 22.

The Sheriff said he shot a woman, 18, in the leg, and also shot at a man, 19.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Sheriff said an arrest warrant was issued on May 30, and he was located in Lewisburg, Tennessee on June 8.

He was returned to Cook County on June 23.

Contreras is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.