Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago cop, 2 others face felony charges in Loop shootout

Three Chicago men have been charged with felonies after a shootout erupted with police in the Loop Wednesday night.

Edgardo Perez, 24, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Jesse Sanchez, 21, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Noel Centeno, 20, of Chicago was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Noel Centeno (left), Edgardo Perez (middle) Jesse Sanchez (right)

The three offenders were inside of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of East Lower Wacker Drive at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which had been taken in a carjacking.

Officers approached the vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire in which Perez was struck and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Two weapons were recovered.

All three offenders were arrested and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.