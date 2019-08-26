Man charged with attempted murder, sex assault in attack on teen girl in Chicago

article

A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl 41 times after he sexually assaulted her in a wooded area on the Far South Side last month.

Isaiha Nevitt, 19, turned himself in to police on July 3. His parents accompanied him to the station, a police source told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Cook County state's attorney's office on Friday approved charges of attempted murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Nevitt, who has no prior arrest history.

The victim met Nevitt near 117th and Halsted streets on June 23. Nevitt persuaded her to go with him to a secluded area in the 10800 block of South Bishop Street around 1 p.m. that day, according to a CPD community alert issued June 24.

Once the two were on Bishop, Nevitt grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground before sexually assaulting her. He then stabbed the girl in the head, neck and arm with a fixed blade kitchen knife, the police source said. The girl defended herself with a tree branch, and Nevitt ran off.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on June 24, showing a man wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. A family member of Nevitt's saw the photos while watching TV news and realized he was the suspect in question, according to the source.

Nevitt was denied bail Saturday, his next court date is scheduled for July 8.