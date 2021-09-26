Man charged with attempting to murder two Chicago police officers

article

A man was charged on Sunday with attempting to murder two Chicago police officers.

Police said that Aaron Jenkins, 26, of Calumet City, opened fire on two officers on Sept. 25 in the South Shore neighborhood. One officer was struck and wounded.

Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired and found two people, 15 and 18, shot on the ground about 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. She was shot as she got out of the car.

Jenkins will be in court on Monday.

