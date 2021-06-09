Man charged with beating woman walking dog in East Lake View

A Ravenswood man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly beating a woman and taking off with her belongings last month in Lake View East.

Paul Woebel, 47, struck the woman with a blunt object, possibly a pipe, as she walked her dog May 14 in the 500 block of West Hawthorne Place, Chicago police said.

Paul Woebel (Chicago police)

He hit the 42-year-old woman in the head and body around 8:30 p.m. and then took her belongings and left, police said. The woman was treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Woebel was arrested Monday about a block from the beating, in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

He was expected to appear for a court hearing later Wednesday.