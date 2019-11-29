Man charged with breaking into home, fatally shooting man in Ford Heights

article

A man is accused of forcing his way into a home and fatally shooting a man in south suburban Ford Heights.

Timothy McClendon Jr., 28, was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and violation of an order of protection in the death of 34-year-old Deangelo Curtis, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s police responded to a call of a person shot inside a home in the 1100 block of South Seeley Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

When they arrived, they found Curtis unresponsive with a gun in his hand, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman had also been shot, police said. She was stabilized at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

An investigation determined that McClendon allegedly forced his way into the home and fired shots at Curtis, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was hit in the crossfire after Curtis returned fire, striking McClendon.

McClendon was taken to a hospital in Dyer, Indiana and later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

He was denied bail and was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 3.