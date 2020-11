A 32-year-old man has been charged with burglary and looting according to Chicago police.

Dante Givens, of Morgan Park, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, Chicago police said.

Givens was arrested about 11:50 a.m. Nov. 2, after being identified as a person who burglarized multiple businesses Aug. 10, police said.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.