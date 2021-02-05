Man charged with Canaryville carjacking

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in Canaryville on the South Side.

Amari Jackson was arrested about an hour after allegedly carjacking a man in the 400 block of West 46th Street, Chicago police said.

The 41-year-old man was walking towards his home about 9:30 p.m. when two males got out of a white SUV, flashed guns and demanded his car keys, wallet and cellphone, police said. The man complied and one male fled in his blue Ford Edge, followed by the white SUV they arrived in.

Less than an hour later the two males were seen getting out of the Ford Edge in the 600 block of West 57th Street after it got stuck in the snow, police said.

Jackson was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said. The other male has not been found.

Jackson faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.