Man charged with carjacking 27-year-old in West Loop

A Chicago man has been charged with carjacking a 27-year-old man in the West Loop.

Anthony Bass faces one count of vehicular hijacking.

Bass was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle by force from a man in the 300 block of North Halsted.

Anthony Bass, 19 | CPD

Police arrested Bass at about 10:28 a.m. Saturday.

Name check of Bass revealed seven outstanding warrants, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.