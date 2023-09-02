Man charged with carjacking victim at knifepoint in Chicago

article

A man is charged with carjacking another man at knifepoint in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said Khanyae Scarelli, 28, is charged with aggravated vehicular carjacking.

He is accused of stealing at vehicle at knifepoint from a man, 24, on West Madison near South Pulaski on Thursday.

Police said Scarelli is also charged with violating an order of protection.

He is scheduled to be in bond court on Sunday.