Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side.

A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him before fleeing the scene on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.

The sergeant was hospitalized in fair condition with injuries to his legs, according to police.

Hudson was arrested Tuesday in the same block as his home in the 10000 block of South Princeton Avenue.

He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Hudson is due in bond court Thursday.

