Man charged with fatal shooting after SWAT standoff in Princeton Park: police

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting Tuesday in Princeton Park on the South Side.

Joseph West was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Officers responded at 12:20 p.m. to a call of an armed man holding a woman inside a home in the 200 block of West 92nd Street, police said in a statement.

West was arrested about 1 p.m. without incident, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police sources.

The woman, 40-year-old Senita Harper, was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and the face and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and to Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He is due in bond court Thursday.