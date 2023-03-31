Man charged with fatally shooting another man on Chicago's South Side last year

article

A 31-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man on Chicago's South Side last year.

Terrell Morris faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 7:43 p.m. on May 30, 2022, Morris allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old man in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago police arrested Morris Thursday and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.