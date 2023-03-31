Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with fatally shooting another man on Chicago's South Side last year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Burnside
Terrell Morris, 31

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man on Chicago's South Side last year.

Terrell Morris faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 7:43 p.m. on May 30, 2022, Morris allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old man in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street.

Chicago police arrested Morris Thursday and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police. 