Man charged with fleeing from Orland Park traffic stop

A man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Orland Park.

Eric McIntosh is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, Orland park police said. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace office officer, speeding, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

The charges stem from an incident which began after an officer saw a car traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone in the 8400 block of 159th Street and pulled it over, Orland Park police said.

McIntosh was driving the car, and fled the scene after the officer moved to arrest him for driving on a revoked license, police said.

Another officer spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but McIntosh allegedly crashed into the squad car while driving through a parking lot, police said. McIntosh ran from the car after it became disabled and was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Officers allegedly found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

McIntosh was scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Thursday.