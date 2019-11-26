Man charged with groping several women on Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort

article

A man is accused of groping women in a series of incidents reported over the last couple of months in southwest suburban Frankfort.

Anthony C. Swift, 33, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, according to Frankfort police.

Detectives were investigating reports of women being grabbed in the buttocks area on Sept. 10, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 on Old Plank Trail Road, police said.

About 11:20 a.m. Monday, authorities received multiple calls of a potential suspect running between the area of the Larch Road and Lagrange Road suspension bridge, police said. A caller said she was walking on the trail and noticed someone running towards her.

After passing the unknown runner, she continued walking and felt someone approach her from behind “in a rapid manner,” police said. She turned and noticed the suspect was directly behind her.

She believed the suspect was trying to touch her but he was startled by her movement and ran back east on the trail, police said.

Authorities arrested Swift on the trail between Oak and White streets after establishing a perimeter around the area, police said.

Swift, of Richton Park, is known to use the trail and usually parks near Larch Road and Old Plank Road Trail, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail.