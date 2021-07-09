Man faces charges in Humboldt Park armed carjacking

article

A man is facing felony charges in connection to an armed carjacking in Humboldt Park.

Deangelo Wiggins, 22, is accused of carjacking a 31-year-old man on June 25, Chicago police said.

Police say Wiggins showed a handgun and took the vehicle by force in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue in East Garfield Park, police said.

Wiggins has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with an aggravated firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Wiggins, who lives in East Garfield Park, was arrested Thursday.

Wiggins is due in court Friday.