Man charged with looting Humboldt Park business in 2020

A man has been charged with looting and burglarizing a Humboldt Park business in 2020.

Khalil Raggs, 25, is accused of being one of several suspects who entered a retail store on May 31, 2020 and stole merchandise from within the business in the 3400 block of West North Ave, police said.

Raggs was arrested Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Oakley Avenue.

He was charged with burglary and looting by individual, both felonies.

Raggs is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.