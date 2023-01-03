Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police.

Sherrod, of Altgeld Gardens, was arrested Monday in the 16800 block of Route 53 in Crest Hill.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Sherrod is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.