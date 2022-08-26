Mag Mile murder: Man charged in stabbing death of Jeremy Walker

Chicago police announced charges Friday in the stabbing death of a man just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile earlier this week.

The suspect turned himself in to police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work when the road rage incident occurred.

"But he don't bother nobody. That man go to work and he come home, and he take care of his son. And some random person just took him," said Jessica Evans, Walker's girlfriend.

Around 730 p.m. on Tuesday, Walker had apparently gotten into a fight with another driver near Dearborn and Ohio in the River North neighborhood. He reportedly questioned the driver about honking their horn.

According to police, Walker and Perez engaged in a physical altercation and Walker was eventually stabbed in the neck.

"This was a senseless act of violence, a needless traffic argument turned deadly," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

Witnesses say Perez and two other men were in the second vehicle involved, which immediately left the scene after the stabbing.

After being stabbed, Walker drove five blocks to Michigan and Ontario seeking help from police parked nearby.

Walker later died at Northwestern Hospital.

Alan Perez | Chicago Police Department

The day after the stabbing, officers located the suspect's vehicle and the two occupants that were with Perez at the time of the incident, police said. The occupants identified Perez as the offender and the following day, Perez turned himself in to police.

He's due in bond court Saturday.

Evans said Walker lived a simple life. He was well known for his mobile detailing business and special love for his 12-year-old son Jaylin. He often watched his son play organized basketball.

"His son asked what’s going to happen now that his dad won’t be at his game Saturday," Daphne Terrell, Walker’s mother, told the Chicago Sun-Times. She told him, "Let’s play this ball for your dad and show him that you’re going to be the best that you can."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.