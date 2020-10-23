Man charged with murdering pregnant ex-girlfriend on South Side

article

A man is charged with murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend on the South Side in a shooting that led to the death of a 4-day-old boy thought to be the shooter’s son.

Corey Deering, 39, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Stacey Jones was fatally shot Oct. 8 in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in Jeffery Manor, where officers found her unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, authorities have said. The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but the infant died four days later.

Jones, who was 8-months-pregnant, was a probation officer with the Cook County adult probation department.

Court records show Deering has not previously faced criminal charges in Cook County.

Deering is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Friday.