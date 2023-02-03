Man charged with punching woman on downtown CTA platform

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly punching a 64-year-old woman on a CTA platform last January in the Loop.

James Jackson, 55, is accused of punching the woman in the face around 6:52 a.m. on the Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street.

According to police, the man approached the passenger on the platform and punched them in the face with a closed fist, unprovoked.

Jackson was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of South Clinton Street. He was charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and aggravated battery of a victim older than 60.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.