Man charged with reckless homicide following fatal crash in West Dundee

article

A Carpentersville man driving without a license has been charged with reckless homicide after a fatal crash in May in West Dundee.

Dereck R. Kelly, 19, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 36-year-old Carl Bley, of Hoffman Estates, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Between 11:30 a.m. and noon on May 8, Kelly was allegedly driving on a revoked license and speeding at least 25 mph over the 35-mph limit on northbound South 8th Street at the intersection of Strom Drive when he struck Bley’s vehicle.

Bley died the next day at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin as a result of his injuries, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In addition to reckless homicide, a class 3 felony, Kelly was also charged with misdemeanor driving on a revoked license.

He was released from the Kane County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Kelly's next court appearance is on July 23.