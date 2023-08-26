Man charged with road rage shooting in Burr Ridge

article

A Willowbrook man is charged in a road rage shooting in Burr Ridge.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Burr Ridge Chief of Police John Madden said Antonio Garcia-Dealba, 52, had been on westbound 91st Street at Kingery Highway on Thursday when the driver behind him honked because he did not move when the light turned green.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Dealba flipped her off, and then slowed down so she could pass him. Prosecutors said he fired one shot at the victim, hitting her car on the rear passenger door. She was not injured.

Garcia-Dealba is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and bond is set at $600,000.

Garcia-Dealba’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 11.