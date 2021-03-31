Man charged with sexual assault, home invasion in Hoffman Estates

A man has been charged with breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a female Sunday morning in suburban Hoffman Estates.

Kevin Ariel Hernandez Lucero faces felony charges of home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Lucero allegedly broke into a female’s apartment about 4:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Salem Drive and sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was able to provide a description of Lucero to officers and he was arrested within about 15 minutes, police said.

Lucero was ordered held without bond Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 16.