Man charged with shooting at vehicle in Aurora

A man has been charged with firing a gun at a passing vehicle earlier this week in west suburban Aurora.

Jose Herrera, 30, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or vehicle and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Monday in a cul-de-sac in the 1400 block of Randall Court, police said. Multiple people told investigators they were in a vehicle when Herrera came out into the street and fired at them.

No injuries were reported, police said. Herrera was taken into custody and a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Herrera’s next court date is scheduled for April 24, according to Kane County court records.