Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer during Lawndale domestic call

A Lawndale man faces five counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers from a third-story window Wednesday, striking one of them, during a domestic call on the West Side.

Anthony Marks, 30, also faces a count of being an armed habitual criminal since he allegedly wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm, Chicago police said Thursday.

Officers responding to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue were speaking with Marks when he opened fire from a window on officers outside, according to police.

One officer was shot in the hip about 3:40 a.m. and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. His pelvis was shattered but he was “doing well,” Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday.

Officers entered the apartment complex and arrested Marks, according to police. His partner and a child also in the apartment were unharmed.

The shooting comes less than a week after a detainee who allegedly concealed a gun during transport to a Northwest Side police station opened fire and wounded three officers. Lovelle Jordan, 25, faces six counts of attempted murder in that shooting.

Marks is due in court later Thursday.