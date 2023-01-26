Man charged with shooting, seriously wounding another man on Chicago's West Side

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last October in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Shaheer Muhammad, 24, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the back on Oct. 13 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police.

The man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed serious condition, police said.

Muhammad was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.