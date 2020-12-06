Man charged with stealing from Loop jewelry store

article

A 30-year-old man is accused of stealing from a Loop jewelry store Friday evening.

Keith Hampton was charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal damage to property, according to Chicago police.

About 6:40 p.m., officers saw Hampton enter a jewelry store in the 100 block of South State Street through a broken window and damage display cases, police said.

He then allegedly took property from the business and attempted to flee before officers placed him in custody, according to police.

Hampton was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.