A 20-year-old man was charged after he pointed a handgun at several people in Bridgeport Saturday.

Police say Omero Siller, 20, was arrested on South Halsted and 31st Street where he was pointing an illegal firearm at people.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, theft under $500 and aggravated assault with the sue of a deadly weapon.

Siller was scheduled to appear in bond court today.