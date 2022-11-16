Man cited for crashing into Illinois State Police squad car on Chicago area expressway

article

A Chicago man was issued a citation after crashing into an Illinois State Police squad car Tuesday night.

At about 10:20 p.m., an ISP Trooper was stationary in the left lane on Interstate 290 eastbound near Pulaski Road in Cook County with emergency lights activated, investigating a crash.

A silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck the right side of the ISP squad car, police said.

The trooper was inside the car at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 19-year-old Luis A. Reyna Gomez.

He was issued a citation for violation of Scott's Law, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

There have been 23 ISP Move Over law-related crashes this year.

Eight troopers have sustained injuries.