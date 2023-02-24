Man connected to killing of Chicago police officer Ella French asks for release

A man facing charges in connection with the killing of Chicago police officer Ella French wants to be released from jail.

Eric Morgan is asking a judge to grant him bail while he waits for trial.

Morgan is facing 11 felonies but he is not charged with the murder of French.

His brother, Emonte, is facing a first-degree murder charge in French's death.

The petition argues holding Eric Morgan without bail is "excessive."

Eric Morgan (left) and Ella French | Provided

Prosecutors said French and two other officers stopped Emonte and Eric Morgan for having expired plates.

They said the brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and cellphone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric Morgan ran off, and at some point, Emonte Morgan started shooting, killing French with a single shot to the head.