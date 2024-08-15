Chicago man convicted in shooting that left victim in wheelchair

A Chicago man was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a 2022 shooting in Aurora.

A Kane County jury found Byron Frazier, 32, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence and armed habitual criminal on Thursday.

Frazier was involved in a shooting that took place on Aug. 18, 2022, around 4:20 p.m.

Johnathan Chatman pulled over at a Mobil gas station at 1030 N. Lake St. in Aurora and noticed his ex-girlfriend's car was parked there.

When Chatman went up to the car, her current boyfriend, Frazier, came out of the gas station. He stood next to Chatman and said something to him before pulling a gun out of the car and shooting Chatman.

Chatman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound and his injuries from the shooting confined him to a wheelchair.

Byron Frazier | Kane County State's Attorney's Office

Frazier and his girlfriend left the gas station, but were followed by an Illinois State Police Master Sergeant. Frazier tried to run away, but was taken into custody.

Aurora police retrieved a bag that Fraizer dropped during the chase. According to investigators, the bag contained substances that tested positive for cocaine.

Frazier's next court appearance is set for Oct. 16 at Kane County Judicial Center. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail and faces a sentence between 57 years to life in prison.