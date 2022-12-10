Man crashes car into dumpster, dies after being shot at while driving on Northwest Side

A man died in a car crash after being shot at while driving on the Northwest Side of Chicago Saturday morning.

Police say the man was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski around 1:10 a.m. when an offender in another car began shooting at him.

The victim crashed into a dumpster and the car caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time. Police have not said if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

Area Five detectives are investigating.