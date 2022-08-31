Man crashes car outside Chicago police station in North Lawndale

A man crashed his car into the parking lot gate outside of the Chicago police 10th District Station in North Lawndale late Tuesday.

The 35-year-old driver was headed south on Homan Avenue when he thought he was being chased by someone in a gray sedan.

The man attempted to drive away and lost control of the vehicle. His car jumped the curb and struck the perimeter parking lot gate of the 10th District Station.

The man was not injured and was treated and released on scene by EMS. There is no one in custody.