Man crashes, struck by car, on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park

A man crashed and then was struck by a car as he exited his vehicle Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 11:20 p.m. the 19-year-old was driving a Hyundai sedan south on Lake Shore Drive, when he lost control in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, and crashed into the median wall, Chicago police said.

As the man and his passenger got out of the car, he was struck by a Chevy sedan, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.