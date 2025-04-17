Man critically injured after being hit by car while crossing street in Joliet

The Brief A 56-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a car while crossing Cass Street in Joliet Wednesday night; he was not in a crosswalk. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was headed westbound and was not injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police.



A 56-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Joliet Wednesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened at 7:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Cass Street, near Youngs Avenue.

The man was on the south side of the street and attempting to cross to the north side when he was hit by a westbound Kia Forte traveling in the curb lane.

The Kia driver, a 29-year-old man, was not injured.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and was listed in critical but stable condition, Joliet police said. There was no crosswalk at the location of the crash.

What's next:

Cass Street was closed for several hours as crash investigators processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or information on the crash is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.