Man critically injured after falling onto CTA Red Line third rail

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe burns from contact with the third rail near the CTA Red Line's 69th Street station early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a man in his 30s, reportedly jumped from the platform onto the tracks, falling onto the electrified rail.

Emergency responders transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Area One Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man accidently fell on the tracks in Rogers Park and was electrocuted. He died from his injuries at a local hospital shortly after.