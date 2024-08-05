Man, 35, electrocuted after accidentally falling on CTA tracks in Rogers Park

A man was electrocuted after accidentally falling on the CTA tracks Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 35-year-old, who had a pre-existing health condition, fell on to the third rail around 9:30 p.m. at the Howard Red Line station. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead Monday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.